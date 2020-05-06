Phyllis A. Springer, 86, Marion, passed away at 12:21 pm on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Upland, Indiana, on Tuesday, March 6, 1934, to W. Wayne and Berniece (Wilkens) Polsley. On August 30, 1952, she married Wendall Wayne Springer, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2009.
Phyllis was a 1952 graduate of Marion High School. She retired from Kmart in 1989 after 20 years, where she was employed as the Shipping/Receiving Manager. She always looked forward to getting together with her Kmart girls following her retirement. She was a member and secretary of First United Methodist Church (Marion), United Methodist Women, CPC Sympathy Club, Speeders, Grant County Senior Center, Local #977 Retirees, and several bowling leagues; life member, as well as 17-year secretary and past president, of the Marion React Eagles #227 Auxiliary; and past member of the Lions Club. She enjoyed working puzzle books and jigsaw puzzles, playing Bingo and Euchre, and feeding the birds. Phyllis loved attending Marion Giants ball games and went to all of her high school reunions. She also loved volunteering. Most of all, she loved time with her family.
Survivors include her sons, Michael W. (Linda) Springer of Marion, Douglas L. (Elma) Springer of Marion, Dennis W. (Debra) Springer of Fairmount, Richard S. (Brenda) Springer of AR, and Mark A. Springer of Marion; daughter, Judy Thomas of Plant City, FL; brother, John (Nancy) Polsley of Marion; sister, Mary Jane Kellogg of Marion; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; special friend, Charlie Sloderbeck of Marion; and faithful dog and companion, Lucy.
In addition to her loving husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Sue (Liddick) Stephens; brothers-in-law, Gene Kellogg, Ken Silcock, and John Holland; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Holland and Janet Oyler.
The family will have a private visitation and service to celebrate Phyllis’ life. Pastor Jason Stanley will be officiating with burial taking place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
