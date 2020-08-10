Phyllis A. Ness, 89, of Huntington, IN, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Vincent DePaul in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
