Phylis A. Brumbaugh, 81, of Huntington, died at 12:22 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN.
A 3 p.m. Memorial Service will be held Dec. 12, 2020 at the Gethsemane Ministries 2239 Hartman Street Huntington, IN., with visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Burial will be in Andrews Riverside Cemetery in Andrews at a later date. Preferred memorials to the Helping Paws, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Phylis A. Brumbaugh.
