Phillis R. White, 63, of Sweetser, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. She was born in Lubbock, Texas, on Monday, March 3, 1958, to Larry and Mary (Underwood) Miller. On January 11, 1986, she married Rodney Lee White, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2019.
Phillis graduated from Marion High School in 1976. She worked in the Grant County Clerk’s Office, where she was the Deputy Clerk. She had also worked in the purchasing department at Moorehead Communications in Marion for many years.
