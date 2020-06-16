Phillip W. "Bill" Miller, 86, of Marion, IN , passed away at 11:08 PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Century Villa Health Care & Rehabilitation in Greentown, IN.
He was born on Tuesday, August 01, 1933, in Windfall, IN. He married Carolyn Jo (Cox) Miller on Saturday, March 31, 1990; she preceded him in death on September 14, 2018.
Bill attended the Liberty Baptist church in Sweetser and the Sunridge Baptist Church in Sebring, FL. For 32 years, he was a pipefitter at GM in Marion. Bill faithfully served in the United States Air Force in Korea. He could build anything with his hands if he put his mind to it. He loved tinkering in his workshop. He had lived in Sebring, FL. for 20 years, until moving back into the Grant County area. Bill and his wife Carolyn loved to travel. The family would like to give a special thank you to the 9th Street Cafe, J&L Restaurant, and Century Villa (Rehab) Center in Greentown for being so helpful and caring.
Loving survivors include his Sons - Billy (Sharon) Miller, Wabash, IN., Kent (Lori) Shields, Converse, IN., Step Sons - Brad (Carol) Trees, Avon, IN., Brent Trees, Marion, IN., Step Daughters - Joan Lavengood, Amboy, IN., Jill Krovoza, Converse, IN., Sister - Lily Hale, Sharpsville, IN., Brother - Donnie Donald (Betty) Miller, Greentown, IN., Sister - Joann Marks, Greentown, IN., Sister - Patty (Bob) Poole, Blue Springs, MO., Sister-in-law - Ann Miller, Windfall, IN., 16 Grandchildren, and 22 Great Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving Wife - Carolyn Jo (Cox) Miller, Parents - John Everett Miller, Marie (Sapp) Miller, Son - Dale Miller, Daughter - Betty Miller, Brother - David Miller, and Sister - Myra Platt.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Van Buren United Methodist Church-Fellowship Hall 105 S. 2nd St. Van Buren on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will follow at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 19, 2020 with Pastor Dave Mason officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.
Preferred memorials: Van Buren Cemetery PO Box 376 Van Buren, IN 46991 or Van Buren United Methodist Church 108 2nd St. Van Buren, IN 46991.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.