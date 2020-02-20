Phillip Layne Ruley, 68, Gas City, died Friday, February 7, 2020
Visitation will be from 11 am to 12 noon on February 21, 2020, at the Protestant Chapel at the Marion VA Hospital. The funeral will begin at 12 noon with burial following at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Marion Grant County Humane Society 505 S. Miller Ave. Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
