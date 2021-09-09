Phillip J. Leisure, age 73 of rural Fairmount, slipped away from us to begin his next big adventure in the quiet of the afternoon on Sept 7, 2021 at Riverview Health in Noblesville. We hope they have motorcycles in Heaven.
Phil was born Jan 5, 1948 in Elwood, the son of Max W. and Janiece (Jarvis) Leisure. Phil grew up on a farm with all the adventures little farm boys create: paddling down the creek in a homemade boat, catching fish for his Grandma, and driving a tractor at an early age. As he grew up, so did the size of his toys until he was farming many acres. Phil graduated in 1966 from Fairmount High School before earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Industrial Education from Ball State. Early in life, he was an industrial arts teacher at Elwood High School for one year but continued his work in farming the remainder of his life. He was a sixth-generation Indiana farmer who owned and managed the family farm - Shady Nook Farm. Phil truly loved the lifestyle, business, and science of farming. He was one of the first in the area who put the plow away to better focus on the quality of the soil; to implement precision agriculture; and to replant woods where they had once grown. He married Marilyn (Taylor) Holschuh on Sept 8, 2001, and they shared 20 years of marriage together.
