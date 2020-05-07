Phil was born near Fairmount, Indiana, to Jacob O. and Marcille (Vetor) Grindle, on May 8, 1933. He graduated from Fairmount High School in 1951 and served in the army from 1953-1955, stationed in Korea. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in education from Ball State University in 1960 and received his Master’s degree in 1966. On July 28, 1956, he married Lois Gardner, and she survives.
He taught Industrial Arts at Wabash Jr/Sr High School for 34 years. He was also an Assistant Varsity Football coach at Wabash and taught adult woodworking at Heartland Vocational School. He belonged to the ISTA, Izaak Walton League, American Legion, and VFW.
Phil was a member of First United Methodist Church in Wabash, and he was an avid gardener, fisherman, and woodworker. He passed at home peacefully with his family present on Monday, May 4, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Lois (Gardner); daughter Elaine (Marvin) Vincent of Martinsville, IN; grandson Eric (Casey) Vincent, Greenwood, IN; great-grandsons Carter and Maddox Vincent; granddaughter Leslie (Scott) Kulig, Indianapolis, IN; great-grandchildren Ephraim, Camille and Asher Kulig; grandson Evan (Jenny) Vincent, Fishers, IN; great-granddaughter Claire Vincent; daughter Lisa (Richard) Richardson of Canal Fulton, OH; granddaughter Angela (Craig) Demrovsky, Clinton, OH; great-granddaughters Alanna, Ava, Alexa and Arissa Demrovsky; grandson Jason (Chrissy) Mellon, Canal Fulton, OH; great-grandchildren Jacob, Allison and Lucas Mellon; son Bradley Grindle of Wabash, IN; brother James (CJ) Grindle of Fairmount, IN; sisters Rachel Bliss of Fairmount, IN, Judy (James) Jones of Warren, IN, and Linda Hasty of Bocca Raton, FL; several nieces and nephews; and his fishing buddy Randy Beaver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a brother-in-law, and a sister-in-law.
There will be no visitation or memorial at this time. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation for prostate cancer. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com.
