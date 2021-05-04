Phillip E. Canaday, 88, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Warren, Indiana. He was born to the late Adelbert and Bonnie (LaRowe) Canaday, on July 17, 1932, in Marion, Indiana. Phil served his country in the National Guard. He married the love of his life, Shirley (Ruhl) Canaday, on September 7, 1957, she survives. They lived on Candlewood Drive in Marion for many of their adult years, surrounded by caring and loving neighbors, in a neighborhood that they loved. They moved to Heritage Pointe, in Warren, Indiana, in April of 2018. Phil spent his entire career at Marion Engineering Products as a Plant Manager and retired in 1989. He was a long time member of the First Friends Church, in Marion, Indiana, and the First United Methodist Church, in Richmond, Indiana.
Phil’s greatest passion was racing, specifically dirt track racing. In a sport that is full of aggression and competitive spirit, Phil did not have a single enemy. Sprint car drivers from all over the United States would brag about Phil’s ability to prep the track at Gas City Speedway, and how it was one of their favorite tracks to race on. Some of Phil’s best and most fulfilling years of his life were spent driving the tractor and the watering truck at the track, it was his favorite place on this earth.
