Phillip A. Johnson, 50, of Wabash, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana on April 29, 1970, to the late Jerry W. Johnson and Rebecca (Briggs) Warren.
Phillip is survived by his mother, Rebecca; son, Brandon Johnson; daughter, Jessica Paige; brother, Jammy A. Johnson, Wabash; sister, Lori L. Shepler, Wabash and grandmother, Sara Middleton, Marion.
There will be an announcement of a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.