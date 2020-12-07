Philip L. Gardner, 81, of LaFontaine, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, Indiana.
Philip is survived by his wife, Arlene; two daughters, Debra Coleman of Indianapolis and Leslie (Enver) Dokovic of Irvine, California; stepmother, Doris Gardner of Elkhart; two step-brothers, Rick (Tammy) Gardner, and Greg Gardner, both of Marion; step-sister, Lisa Gardner of Elkhart; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
