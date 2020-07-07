Philip H. Zeigler, 89, died unexpectedly at his Fairmount residence July 3, 2020.
Phil was born January 15, 1931, in York, Pennsylvania, son of the late Howard L. and Amanda Virginia (Young) Zeigler. Phil graduated from North York High School in 1949 and attended Millersville Teachers College. He proudly served in the Navy from 1951-1955 reaching the rank of 3rd Class Gunners Mate. After leaving the Navy, he was an optician for 41 years retiring in 1996. Many of his devoted patients, not wanting anyone else, would wait in line for him to fit their glasses. Phil was a huge James Dean fan. Moving to Fairmount 26 years ago after retiring, he became an active member of the Fairmount Museum, where he loved sharing his knowledge of James Dean with anyone that would listen. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 313 of Fairmount and Back Creek Friends Church. Phil hung on to his Pennsylvania roots by continuing to be an avid Pittsburg Pirate and Steelers Fan. He was proud of his 1950 Mercury Coupe. He loved building ship models to scale and had over 200 from the Civil War to Pearl Harbor periods. Phil was always ready with a great story or joke.
Surviving are two children; Mark (Dr. Robin Poe) Zeigler, Virginia Beach, VA and Audrey (Earl) Wilkins, Lambertville, NJ; five grandchildren, Alyssa Soto, Lindsey Legg, Stacy Jo Zeigler, Barry Brame, Jr. and Derek Zeigler; great-grandchildren, Noah Legg, Caleb Legg, Adriana Soto, Eric Zeigler, Emily Zeigler, Katelyn Zeigler, Riley Zeigler, Matthew Soto, and Jacob Legg; and nephews William and Thomas Shearstone.
Phil was preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie A. Ziegler, sister, Audrey Shearstone, and brother-in-law, William Shearstone.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana. Memorial Service celebrating Phil’s life will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 AM at Back Creek Friends Church, 7560 S 150 E, Fairmount, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Back Creek Friends Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome. com
