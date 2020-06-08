Phil J. Peterson, 83, Swayzee, passed away at 12:48 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, in his Swayzee home. Born in Swayzee, Indiana, on Sunday, January 17, 1937, Phil was the son of John and Mary (Newsom) Peterson. On October 15, 1961, he married his loving wife, Diana D. Underwood, who preceded him in death.
Phil served his country in the United States Army from 1959-1961 and was honorably discharged. Following his military service, he worked the land as a farmer for 50 years. He was involved with Swayzee Antiques & Machinery and was a member of the Farm Club. He collected antique tractors, Minneapolis Molines, Fords, and International Harvester. He had previously participated in tractor pulling and had also dabbled in photography in his spare time. He was also actively involved at Swayzee Christian Church, where he was a member.
Survivors include his three daughters, Carole (John) Boyer of Converse, Kay Burbank of Marion, and Elizabeth (Kevin) Harner of Swayzee; sister, Jane Woodmansee of Marion; grandchildren, Matthew Boyer, Nathan (Rachel) Boyer, Abbie (Willis) Brookshire, Samuel Boyer, Adam Harner, and Sara Harner; and great-grandson, Weston Brookshire.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Swayzee Christian Church, 110 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Phil's life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Ron Meyer officiating. Burial will take place at Knox Cemetery in Point Isabel.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Swayzee Christian Church, 110 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN 46986.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
