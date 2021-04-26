Peter L. Sherman Jr. 64, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at his Fairmount residence.
Peter was born at Bowling Air Force Base in Washington DC on May 25, 1956, son of Peter L. Sherman Sr. and Patricia (Fuller) Roberts. Peter graduated from high school in Pittsburg, California and proudly served his country in the Marine Corp. Peter loved anything Star Trek, Western Movies, old television shows, and classic country music.
