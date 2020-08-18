Pete (Bobby Wayne) McPherson, 86, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in his home. He was born in Gas City on November 25, 1933 to Chester and Alma (Alderman) McPherson. On November 27, 1953, he married Kathryn Pattison, who survives.
Pete graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1951. He then began his 42-year career as an RCA machinist. Pete enjoyed sports of all kinds. In school he played basketball, baseball, and ran track. After graduating, he continued to play at work, church, and just for fun. He had a “set shot” from the 1950’s that made him hard to beat in a game of horse.
Pete never met a stranger. If you had a few minutes to spare he would know all about you, your family, your job, where you attended church and anything else you wanted to share. He never forgot a name or a face.
Pete loved to hunt and fish. Growing up in Jonesboro, he and his buddies fished all up and down the Mississinewa River including most of the lakes and ponds. He was always ready to “wet a line”. He passed these skills on to his children, grandchildren, then great-grandchildren.
Pete was proud of his Christian faith. He attended First Christian Church in Gas City and even helped build the church on North “D” street. Pete served the church in many capacities but his favorite was working with the youth. There are many 40, 50, and 60 something men and women who came to know God through Pete teaching Sunday School and leading in large youth groups.
Pete was a proud Mason. He was a member and Past Master of Jonesboro Lodge #109. Pete was an honorary member of Gas City and Samaritan Lodge. Pete was always ready to help any lodge with his vast knowledge and ability. He shared this vast knowledge along with his passion and love of God whenever and wherever needed. He will truly be missed by all Masons.
Pete’s secret fishing hole will remain a secret. The “Hairy Green Monster” will be remembered by many. The McPherson style of croquet will continue to be played. The wagon will still carry nervous little kids around the yard. The 50’s “set shot” will still be taught. Songs will be sung out loud on a sunny morning. Guitars and harmonicas will be played around the house. Memories of Pete will continue and his stories continue to be told.
You fought the good fight. Rest in Peace with the Lord.
Survivors include his wife, Kathryn McPherson, of Jonesboro; children, Rob (Debra) McPherson of Ft. Wayne, Karen (Jim) Beckley of Palatine, IL, Roger (Connie) McPherson of Gas City; grandchildren, Jessica Louks, Robert McPherson, Caitlin McPherson, Matthew Beckley, Emily Franz, John Paul McPherson, and Patrick McPherson; great-grandchildren, Jude, Adalynn, Elijah, Jadon, Elyssa, Beckham, Briggs, Roland, Harrison, Grant, Baby Boy coming soon, Natalie and Ian.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his sisters, Norma Drake and Delores (Red) Linn.
The family will receive visitors from 4 PM to 8 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, Indiana.
A funeral service to celebrate Pete’s life will take place at 12 noon on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home with a burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mississinewa High School Band Fund 424 E. S. "A" St., Gas City, Indiana , 46933. Memo: Pete McPherson or online at http://165.139.150.129/Donate.htm (copy and paste this into a web browser). Please indicate “Band”.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
