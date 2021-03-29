Penny L. DeBoard, 63, passed away in her Gas City home on March 23, 2021. She was born in Elwood to Donald and Colleen A. (Jackson) Spurlock on Feb. 26, 1958.
Penny lived most of her life in the Grant County area and worked as a security guard for Securitas security company until she retired in 2017. In her free time she enjoyed puzzles and playing games on her mobile devices. She was a cat lover and found joy in watching butterflies. She was a mother to all and always lived her life by the Golden Rule. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
