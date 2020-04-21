Penny Denise Sisto, 55, died on April 20, 2020 at home in North Manchester, Indiana.
Penny was the daughter of Jim and Vickie Smith, who survive. Also surviving are her children, Natalie (Johnny Echavarria) Sisto, of Los Angeles, California, and Nick (Blaire Martin) Sisto, of West Lafayette, Indiana. In addition, Penny is survived by her sister Sara (Bryan) Hooe, of Odenton, Maryland, her aunts and uncles Terry (Brenda) Smith, of Rushville, Indiana, and Gordon (Pam) Smith, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and cousins Dusty (Jennifer) Smith, Ryan (Stetson) Smith, Eric (Angie) Smith, Jeff Smith, Makensie Smith, and Sawyer Smith.
Penny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Mabel Smith, and Frank and Betty Smith.
Penny was born in Rushville, on March 20, 1965. She lived the first four years of her life in Milroy, Indiana, and then grew up in Van Buren, Indiana. Penny graduated from Eastbrook High School in 1983 and attended Ball State University and California State University.
Penny lived six years in Dallas, Texas, two years in Cumberland, Maryland, and twenty-two years in Redondo Beach, California, before moving to North Manchester in 2016.
Her professional life centered on the areas of administrative support and special education. At various times, she worked at Custer Cashway Lumber, Essex Group, American Freeform, Mahan Western Industries, Levolor Company, Redondo Beach Unified School District, Manchester Community Schools, and the Manchester Early Learning Center. She found her true calling in work with pre-school and elementary aged special needs students, particularly those on the autism spectrum.
Although Penny did not regularly attend a church, she believed that Jesus was her Savior. She is joining in heaven those who have gone before her, especially her beloved MaMaw Mabel and PaPaw Kenny.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations of life will be held on a later date in Van Buren and Redondo Beach.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the non profit of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service.
