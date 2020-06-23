Penelope “Penny” K. Hosler, 69, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.
Calling hours: Friday, June 27, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
Funeral service will follow the calling on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Allen Laws officiating.
Burial will be at Gardens of Memory, Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Huntington PAL Club or American Cancer Society in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
