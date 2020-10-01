Our precious angel Penelope June Lynn Williams was carried to Heaven at 7:59 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born September 27, 2020 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis the beloved daughter of Reign Miller and Collin Williams.
In addition to her parents, she will be missed by her maternal grandparents, Angi and Willie Miller of Swayzee; paternal grandparents, Maggie Ensor and Bill Goodwin of Winfield, Alabama; maternal great-grandparents, Kathy Miller of Lagro and Penny and Marcus Barnett of Wabash; paternal great-grandfather, Clarence Williams of Marion; and several aunts and uncles.
She was also preceded in death by maternal grandfather, David Miller; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Williams.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
