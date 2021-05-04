Beverly S. Cromer Little, 81, Fairmount: went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 3, 2021. Arrangements are pending with Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
