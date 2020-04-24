Lawrence Charles Bobson, 86, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana 46953.
Samuel L. Gifford, 84, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Marion General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Gas City Chapel, 200 N. Seventh St., Gas City, Indiana 46933.
Dixie Knapp, born sleeping, Berne, In, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Adams County Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, IN.
Sheila A. Cincotta, 85, Berne, IN.passed away on April 21, 2020 at 8:20 PM at Swiss Village, Berne, IN. Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, IN.
