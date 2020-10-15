Pending Services
Orland Nathaniel Burtner, 78, Gas City, passed away at 8:26 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Friday, September 25, 1942, to Clarence and Ada (Owen) Burtner. Arrangements are pending with Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN 46933.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.