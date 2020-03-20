Kenneth P. Spence, 87, of Fairmount, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Healthcare. Arrangements are pending at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana.
David W. "Red" Harrold passed at Twin City Health Care in Gas City on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.