Jeanne W. Mills: 99, of LaFontaine, passed away on June 24, 2020. Services are pending and have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, LaFontaine.
Jacqueline F. Jensen: 89, Marion, passed away at 5:15 am on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Gas City. Services are pending and have been entrusted to Needham Storey Wampner Funeral Home, Marion.
Mary L. Hofstetter: of Berne, passed away at Swiss Village on June 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home.
