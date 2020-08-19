Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable..
Pending Services
Thomas P. Wilson, 60, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Marion General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana 46953.
