Pending Services
Ronald Patterson, 64, of Berne, IN, passed away at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne on July 17, 2020. Arrangements are not going to be made for several weeks and are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, IN.
Donald E. “Gene” Grogg, 76, of Berne, IN, passed away at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur on July 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, IN.
Terry L. Nevil, 72, of Adams County, IN, passed away at 1:18 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Swiss Village in Berne, IN. Arrangements are pending with Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, IN
Arturo Lim Pangalangan, 90, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in his Marion home. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana 46953.
