Loretta I. Brooks: passed away at 6:42 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Swiss Village in Berne, Indiana. Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, Indiana.
Thautry Davis: passed away Jan. 23, 2020 in Clarksville, Tennesee. Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1st at 11 a.m. At Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Calling will start one hour prior to services at 10 a.m. Services Entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services
