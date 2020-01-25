Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late in the day. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.