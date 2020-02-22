Deborah J. Hunter: 65, Geneva, Indiana passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital . Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, IN.
Donald L. Reef: 89, Geneva, Indiana passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Swiss Village, Berne, IN. Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, IN. Walter L. Clark, 80, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Marion General Hospital, Marion. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana 46919.
