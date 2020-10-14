Pending Services
Micheal E. Colvin, 68, of rural Jonesboro, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana.
Marshall "Jr." P. Barney, 92, Gas City, went to be with the Lord at 7:27 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Wednesday, August 15, 1928, to Marshall Barney and Mable Barney Wayman. Arrangements are pending at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN 46933.
