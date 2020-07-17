Pending Services
Xen Edward Stewart, 89, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in his Marion home. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Robert Patterson, 64, of Berne, passed away on Friday morning at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
