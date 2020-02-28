Mary J. Dennison: 90, Marion, passed away at 5:05 am on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. Arrangements are pending with Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Melodye H. Craig: 68, passed away in her home on February 27, 2020. The funeral arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana.
