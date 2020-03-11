Henry O. Hogue Jr.: age 80, of Marion passed away on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 at the AMG Specialty Hospital in Muncie. Arrangements are pending at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Kellee R. Kellogg: 30, passed away on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, in Muncie, Indiana. Arrangements Pending for College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
