James “Tommie” Brown, Sr.: 86, of Matthews, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Bridgewater Rehabilitation Centre, Hartford City. Arrangements are pending with the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland.
Ellen L. Cranor: 87, died on January 29, 2020 in Century Villa Health Care, Greentown. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana.
