Winifred “Fritz” Boxell, 96, of Warren,Indiana, passed away at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, Indiana. Arrangements are pending with Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.
Margaret Schwartz, 81, of Berne, Indiana, passed away early morning of Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at her residence in Berne. Arrangements are pending with Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, Indiana.
Walter L. Clark, 80, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Marion General Hospital, Marion. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana 46919.
Ryan D. McCormick, 29, Marion, tragically and unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana.
