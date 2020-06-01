Paul R. Murphy II: of Geneva, passed away on Friday afternoon from injuries sustaining a vehicle accident east of Geneva. Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Estella R. Ricker: 100 of Fairmount, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Colonial Oaks Health Care. Arrangements are pending at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana.
