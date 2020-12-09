Carl Logan Sample, age 73 of Marion passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangement are pending at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
