Jerry Hart, 81, Poneto, IN. passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Foresight Hospice Home , Auburndale, FL.
Arrangements are pending at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN.
Marcus Allen Beltz, a child born sleeping, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, IN.
Arrangements are pending at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva, IN.
Thomas Nelson, of Gas City, 79, passed away in Ft. Wayne on May 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Gas City Chapel, 200 North 7th Street, Gas City, Indiana.
