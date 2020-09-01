Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 1:56 pm
Pending Services
Michael Miller Jacob, 73, passed away on August 31, 2020 in IU Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion Indiana 46953.
