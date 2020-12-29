Stephanie R. Martin 43 of Converse: died unexpectantly Monday December 28, 2020 in Kokomo, Indiana. Arrangements are pending at College Park Chapel, Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana.
Richard Wolf 80 of Marion: died Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Marion General Hospital Marion, Indiana. Arrangements are pending at College Park Chapel, Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana
