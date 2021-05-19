Kyle G. Kerchner, 27: passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 in his home. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Taylor summer opportunities return after COVID hiatus
- IWU baseball, softball seasons end in national tourney
- MCS teachers collaborate to select new reading curriculum
- Saving strategies as retirement draws near
- Area sports
- Living Well Over 50
- Your guide to elder care resources
- The benefits of aging with pets
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.