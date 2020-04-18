Robert Miller, 81, of Greentown, passed away on April 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana.
Updated: April 18, 2020 @ 12:53 am
