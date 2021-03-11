Clyde E. Wilson, 90: passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in St. Vincent Heart Center, Indianapolis. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana.
