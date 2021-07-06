Cheryl Baker, 72, passed away at 1:53 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at IU Health Ball Memorial in Muncie. Arrangements are pending at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Patricia J. Needler, 86, of Montpelier, IN, passed away at 12:31 AM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion. Arrangements are pending with Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.