Mona L. Cash 66 of Fairmount: died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Marion General Hospital, Marion, IN Arrangements are pending at Fairmount Chapel Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremations Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, IN 46928
