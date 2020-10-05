Vera M. Scott, 90: passed away on October 2, 2020 at Heritage Point in Warren. Arrangements are pending at Glancy-H.Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Beverly Jamerson, 74: passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Marion General Hospital in Marion, Indiana. Arrangements pending with Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com.
Barbara E. Underwood, 93: of Fairmount, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Colonial Oaks Health Care. Arrangements are pending at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana.
Justus Wayne Cook, 6: of Muncie, IN. and Raelynn Michelle Cook, 5 of Muncie, IN, both formerly of Montpelier, IN. passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Arrangements are pending at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN.
