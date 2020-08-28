Pending Services
Evelyn M. Ohern, 58, of Hartford City, passed away on Thursday afternoon at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Arrangements are pending at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Mary Ann Poe, 92, passed away on August 25, 2020 in Marion. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion Indiana 46953.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.