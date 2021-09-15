Kelly L. Combs, age 59 of Gas City: passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Arrangements are pending at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
