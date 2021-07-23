Gretchen Marie Yanes, 64: passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 in her Marion home. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Gas City Chapel, 200 North 7th Street, Gas City, Indiana.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Free sports physicals for Marion students
- Local softballers claim national hardware
- IRS warns taxpayers of Child Tax Credit scams
- Marion JROTC Cadet Yancey excels at National Championship
- POWER Scholarship applications now open
- Spartz appointed to Affordability Subcommittee of Health Care Task Force
- Family Service Society, Inc. to begin free Parent Connect Group
- James "Jim" Ivan Hudson
Most Popular
Articles
- Couple dies in alleged murder-suicide
- 2020 killing brings murder charge
- Quilting legend headlines annual celebration
- Meth-related heart failure hospitalizations – and costs – soar in California
- Health department looks into septic tank soil issue
- Indiana man, 78, dies after mower enters pond, traps him
- MCS discusses school reentry plans
- NASA, Space Force contracts come to Upland
- George D. Richey
- Kory J. Thiellen
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.