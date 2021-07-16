Betty Lhamon, 96: passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 in Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation, Marion. Arrangements are pending at Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana.
